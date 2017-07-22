Gotham Season 4's Brutal First Trailer Shows Bruce Wayne Killing Someone

Fox's Batman prequel show Gotham got renewed for a fourth season earlier this year, and today we got a first look at what's in store for James Gordon and Bruce Wayne. From the trailer released at San Diego Comic-Con, it appears that Season 4 will continue showing the brutality of Gotham City, as well as bring Bruce Wayne and Ra's al Ghul together.

The long video starts with a Season 3 highlight reel and moves into clips from Season 4. We see Bruce Wayne actually having to kill someone--in spite of his well-known oath to never take a life. Check it out above.

At the very end of the video, the haunting, modified tones of the villain Scarecrow are heard. It seems that Scarecrow will play a role in Gotham. It also revealed Crystal Reed (Teen Wolf) is joining the cast as Sofia Falcone.

The new season premieres on Thursday, September 28 at 8 PM ET on Fox.