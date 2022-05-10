Gotham Knights developer Warner Bros. Montreal has revealed new gameplay footage for its upcoming superhero co-op game, as well as details on which platforms it'll be landing on.

Much like Rocksteady's upcoming Suicide Squad game, Gotham Knights will only be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. There will be no PS4 or Xbox One version of the game, as Warner Bros. Montreal explained in a press release that it's aiming to provide the "best possible" gameplay experience using the more powerful hardware available.

The game's PlayStation store page was updated yesterday and mentioned online support for up to "4 network players" but Warner Bros. Games confirmed to PCGamesN that Gotham Knights only has two-player co-op for its campaign. Whether the game also features some other mode that supports up to four players remains to be seen.

In case you missed it, the latest gameplay trailer for Gotham Knights has gone live and showcases Red Hood and Nightwing in action. Nightwing can fight crime with his unique acrobatic offense and can move around the city with an aerial glider, while Red Hood sticks to his guns and has a powerful leap ability.

Set in a Gotham City where Batman is definitely dead and the Court of Owls has begun moving out of the shadows, it'll be up to players to restore law and order as one of four playable characters, with the roster also including Batgirl and Tim Drake's incarnation of Robin.