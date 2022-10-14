Gotham Knights Will Not Offer Performance Mode On Console, Runs Only At 30 FPS

After announcing a four-player co-op mode will be coming to Gotham Knights next month, Warner Bros. Montreal has shared another piece of less exciting news: The game will run at 30 frames per second on console with no performance mode option.

The announcement was made via the official Gotham Knights Discord server by the game's executive producer Fleur Marty. She confirmed that the game will not provide an option to switch between a high-quality graphics mode and a performance mode which will raise the frame rate.

WB Games Montreal has confirmed that Gotham Knights on consoles will run at 30 FPS with no performance/quality mode option pic.twitter.com/blAiNAFwoc — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 15, 2022

"Due to the types of features we have in our game, like providing a fully untethered co-op experience in our highly detailed open world," Marty writes, "it's not as straightforward as lowering the resolution and getting a higher frame rate." Marty continues by confirming that Gotham Knights "does not have a performance/quality toggle option" and will run at "30 FPS on consoles."

The news follows the confirmation of a four-player co-op mode, called Heroic Assault, which will be added to the game for free on November 29. Heroic Assault will feature 30 levels of enemies and objectives for up to four players to challenge, joining the game's two-player co-op story mode.

Gotham Knights launches October 21 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.