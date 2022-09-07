Gotham Knights Trailer Goes Behind The Scenes On The Batman Family

Like a certain film franchise known for fast and occasionally furious car chases, Gotham Knights is built around the idea of family. Although they're initially at odds with each other, Batman's proteges will learn to function as a Bat-family of crimefighters, according to Gotham Knights developer Warner Bros. Montreal.

In a new trailer for the game, the studio revealed trailers on the family dynamic that's at the core of the story and how Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood, and Robin have united in a shared mission to protect Gotham City.

While Batman is (probably) dead in Gotham Knights, the gang will still have a father figure to lean on. As seen in the trailer, Alfred Pennyworth has moved into the Belfry that the team uses as their headquarters and he'll be available to patch characters up while also dispensing some sage wisdom. Alfred has unique interactions with each of the heroes, and Warner Bros. Montreal added that there are dozens of cinematics between him and the young cast.

Another interesting fact revealed in the video is how the studio used visual and shape language to inform the design of each character. As the group's damage-dealing tank, Red Hood has a block and square-like form. Batgirl's symmetrical and balanced design ties into her all-rounder role, Robin's lighter and lower build makes him a stealth specialist, and Nightwing is described as angular, agile, and sharp.

Gotham Knights will arrive slightly earlier than previously scheduled, launching on October 21 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. In case you missed it, you can check out a trailer showing Harley Quinn and Clayface getting up to mischief.