Gotham Knights, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, And Fortnite/Batman News Coming To DC Fandome

October's DC Fandome event will feature the video games Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, along with the next Batman crossover in Fortnite.

It remains to be seen how much of Gotham Knights or Kill the Justice League we'll see, but fans will be eager for anything that Warner Bros. elects to show off or discuss. The Warner Bros. Games account posted a teaser for Gotham Knights. "Always watching, always listening," the tweet says, showing a mysterious person wearing a mask and a suit.

Gotham Knights was originally expected to launch in 2021 before getting pushed to 2022. The game brings together Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood as they face off against famous villains to try to keep Gotham safe. The big twist is that Batman is presumed dead.

As for Kill the Justice League, Rocksteady's game was announced at DC Fandome 2020 and we haven't seen much of it since. The game is part of the Arkham universe, which means we could see connections to that series. Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang are the main characters in the 1-4 player co-op game.

And as for the Fortnite/Batman crossover teased in the Fandome trailer, well, we don't know anything about that. Batman and Harley Quinn skins previously came to Fortnite, so it'll be interesting to see what's new and different with the next event.

Outside of video games, it seems DC Fandome 2021 will have updates on movies like The Batman, The Flash, and Black Adam, as well as the Suicide Squad TV show Peacemaker.