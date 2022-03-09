Gotham Knights Steps Out Of The Shadows With October Release Date

Gotham Knights developer Warner Bros. Montreal has a new release date for its upcoming action game starring Batman's vigilante family, as the game will now be released on October 25 this year. Originally scheduled to launch at the end of 2021, Gotham Knights was delayed due to a need for additional development time according to the developer.

"We are giving the game more time to deliver the best possible experience for players. We look forward to showcasing more of the game in the coming months," Warner Bros. said in the statement almost a year ago.

If you'd forgotten about it, Gotham Knights take place in a world where Bruce Wayne is very very dead, leaving Gotham vulnerable to various criminal gangs, supervillains, and owl-themed secret societies that the dark knight had kept in check. Fortunately, his proteges Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood have stepped up to protect the city.

An open-world game, this isn't the only DC-related title in development as Batman: Arkham Knight studio Rocksteady is also working on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

While that game featuring DC's notorious super-criminals is currently scheduled for release in 2022 as well, there are reports that it'll be delayed to 2023. In more Batman news, the latest incarnation of the caped crusader is cleaning nicely up at the box office. An ARG website has seemingly teased what the sequel's plot could be, which we're hoping will explore some of Batman's stranger villains.