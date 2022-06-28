Gotham Knights Robin Trailer Dives Into His Stealth-Focused Combat Style

Whereas Nightwing is fast and Red Hood is strong, Robin relies on stealth and subterfuge to defeat his enemies.

By on

Comments

WB Games Montréal has released a new gameplay trailer for Gotham Knights. The new trailer focuses on Tim Drake, aka the third Robin, the youngest of Batman's proteges in the game.

"It's hard to imagine a Robin without a Batman but I guess that's up to me to figure that out," Tim monologues in the trailer. It's an interesting narrative development for the character given Tim's background--following the death of the second Robin, Jason Todd, Tim sought out Bruce Wayne under the belief that Batman needs a Robin. Gotham Knights aims to explore whether Robin needs a Batman.

As seen in the trailer, Tim relies on his traditional collapsible quarterstaff in combat. However, his mind is his greatest weapon, as illustrated by his stealth-driven abilities that make him especially effective at psychological warfare and thinking through a problem.

This stands in contrast to what we saw in the Nightwing and Red Hood gameplay trailer, which showcased that Dick Grayson's history as an acrobat lends itself to flashy hit-and-run skills and Jason Todd's reliance on his physical size and firearms results in a slow fighter who can deal big damage from both short and long-range.

Gotham Knights is scheduled to launch for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC on October 25.

