Gotham Knights Red Hood Trailer Shows The Former Robin Flexing Muscles And Guns

After a few gameplay trailers dedicated to Nightwing, Batgirl, and Robin, Gotham Knights developer WB Montreal is rounding up its showcase of heroes with a new look at Jason Todd AKA Red Hood. A former Robin, Todd was murdered by the Joker and eventually resurrected by the League of Assassins through the use of a Lazarus Pit.

Besides restoring him back to life and in peak fighting condition, the Lazarus pit also gave Todd mystical powers, which he uses to help him traverse more quickly through Gotham. In Gotham Knights, Red Hood uses non-lethal combat methods to protect Gotham City in the wake of Batman's death and is described as a highly trained marksman and skilled hand-to-hand fighter who has reached the peak of human strength.

A character with a complicated past, Gotham Knights will explore both Todd and Batgirl's trauma that was dealt to them by the Joker. Like the other members of the cast, Red Hood can grow in power thanks to RPG-leveling elements that build on his existing moveset.

Each of the playable characters are "effectively graduates of the Batman School of Crime Fighting," creative director Patrick Redding explained, meaning that they won't have any problem taking down regular thugs.

Red Hood will be able to hone his own distinct skills and strengths, eventually becoming the vigilante that Gotham needs to protect it from supervillains like Mr. Freeze and underground societies such as the Court of Owls.

Gotham Knights launches on October 25 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC, and if you'd like a sneak peek at the game, the first 16 minutes of gameplay can be viewed online.