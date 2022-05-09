Gotham Knights PSN Page Now Mentions 4-Player Support

Gotham Knights might be expanding its co-op multiplayer mode, according to an updated listing. As spotted by a user on Reddit, the PlayStation store page now mentions online support for up to "4 network players" in the Warner Bros. Montreal-developed superhero game.

This could be a mistake, though, as the Gotham Knight's description still mentions patrolling the boroughs of Gotham City "in solo-play or with one other hero." When it was first announced, one of the key features revealed for the game was co-op gameplay, with a partner player using either Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, or Robin to help create some dynamic duo action.

Gotham Knight's PSN store page.

If case you've forgotten about it, Gotham Knights take place in a world where Bruce Wayne is definitely dead, leaving Gotham vulnerable to various criminal gangs, supervillains, and owl-themed secret societies that had been kept in check by the caped crusader. It'll be up to players to step into the boots of one of Batman's proteges to fight back against the criminal element and restore order to Gotham City.

We have reached out to Warner Bros. Games for comments, and will update the post once we hear back from them.

After a long cycle of development and a lengthy delay, Gotham Knights is currently scheduled to launch on October 25 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. It's not the only game featuring DC Comics characters that's in development, as Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is also aiming for a 2023 release.