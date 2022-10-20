Gotham Knights Preorders Discounted Ahead Of Tomorrow's Launch

Gotham Knights releases tomorrow, October 21. If you've been looking forward to the DC action game and haven't ordered a copy yet, you can preorder Gotham Knights at a discount over at Green Man Gaming. This deal is only available for PC, but it applies to both the standard and deluxe editions. You'll get a Steam key that can then be redeemed, which means there's no reason to purchase Gotham Knights directly from Steam at launch.

Plus, you can still get a preorder bonus as long as you order before the end of the day.

If you’re looking for the cheapest way to get your hands on Gotham Knights, the discounted standard edition at GMG is the way to go. The game is listed for just $52.19, down from $60, and it also comes with the 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin. The deluxe edition, meanwhile, is down from $80 to $69.59 and comes with the following digital content:

Exclusive ‘’Knightwatch by Jim Lee’’ Transmog

Beyond Suitstyle, inspired by Batman Beyond universe

Salvage to build new Gear

Boosted Gear

Exclusive Emote

3 Exclusive Suit Colorways

Ultra Zur-En-Arrh

Chroma Frost

Tribute Asylum

If you're looking for more details about the game and other preorder options, be sure to check out our Gotham Knights preorder guide.

Editor's Note: Article updated on October 20, 2022