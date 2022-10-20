Gotham Knights Preorders Discounted Ahead Of Tomorrow's Launch
The Deluxe edition is also available at a steeply discounted price.
Gotham Knights releases tomorrow, October 21. If you've been looking forward to the DC action game and haven't ordered a copy yet, you can preorder Gotham Knights at a discount over at Green Man Gaming. This deal is only available for PC, but it applies to both the standard and deluxe editions. You'll get a Steam key that can then be redeemed, which means there's no reason to purchase Gotham Knights directly from Steam at launch.
Plus, you can still get a preorder bonus as long as you order before the end of the day.
If you’re looking for the cheapest way to get your hands on Gotham Knights, the discounted standard edition at GMG is the way to go. The game is listed for just $52.19, down from $60, and it also comes with the 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin. The deluxe edition, meanwhile, is down from $80 to $69.59 and comes with the following digital content:
- Exclusive ‘’Knightwatch by Jim Lee’’ Transmog
- Beyond Suitstyle, inspired by Batman Beyond universe
- Salvage to build new Gear
- Boosted Gear
- Exclusive Emote
- 3 Exclusive Suit Colorways
- Ultra Zur-En-Arrh
- Chroma Frost
- Tribute Asylum
If you're looking for more details about the game and other preorder options, be sure to check out our Gotham Knights preorder guide.
Editor's Note: Article updated on October 20, 2022
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Get Splatoon 3 For $49 On Release Day
- The Splatoon 3 Pro Controller Is Available Now
- The Best Gaming And Tech Deals At Amazon
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (3)
- The Biggest Games Releasing In September 2022: Splatoon 3, NBA 2K23, And More
- Get 16 2K Games For Only $18: Borderlands 3, BioShock Collection, And More
- NBA 2K23 Deal Includes Bunch Of Free In-Game Currency
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation