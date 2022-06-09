Gotham Knights Preorders Come With Free $10 Gift Card
Gotham Knights releases on October 25 for Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PC.
Gotham Knights is bringing DC fans back to their favorite crime-ridden city on October 25. The open-world, action RPG is arriving on Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC, and it’s promising to be a true new-gen experience. WB Games canceled the PS4 and Xbox One versions due to Gotham Knights’ overwhelming scale--which is bad news for last-gen console owners but should allow it to make full use of the processing power on the latest platforms.
Plenty of gameplay has been revealed in the months leading up to launch, and three versions of Gotham Knights are now available for preorder. There are also some enticing goodies for reserving your copy ahead of time. Here’s a closer look at everything you need to know about Gotham Knights preorders.
Gotham Knights Preorder Bonuses
Preorder Gotham Knights and you’ll receive the 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin. Retailer-specific bonuses are a bit light, but preordering from Best Buy will get you a $10 promotional gift card-- although it’s unclear how long this deal will last. Be sure to check back in the months leading up to launch, as new bonuses might crop up.
Preorder Gotham Knights Standard Edition
$70
Gotham Knights' Standard edition is listed for $70 on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. Physical copies are available to preorder at major retailers such as GameStop and Best Buy (plus get a $10 gift card). You can also order a digital copy from the Xbox Store, PlayStation Store, or Steam.
Preorder Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition
$90
If you need a bunch of in-game goodies, the Deluxe edition has you covered. For an extra $20, you'll get the following:
- Knightwatch by Jim Lee transmog
- Beyond Suitstyle, inspired by Batman Beyond universe
- Salvage to build new gear
- Boosted gear
- Exclusive emote
- Three exclusive suit colorways
Physical preorders are available at Best Buy and GameStop, while digital editions are live on the Xbox Store, PlayStation Store, and Steam.
Preorder Gotham Knights Collector's Edition
$300
The ultra-popular Gotham Knights collector’s edition is sold out at most locations--and for good reason. While it’s a bit pricey (starting at $290 on PC), there’s a bunch of awesome DC swag packed into every crate. It's possible new inventory will drop between now and October, so keep your eyes peeled if you want to land the following collectibles:
- Deluxe edition of Gotham Knights (and all its digital content)
- Gotham Knights exclusive new guard statue inspired by Jim Lee
- Promethium New Guard Transmogs
- Jim Lee certificate of authenticity
- Augmented reality Talon Key
- Gotham City: City of Bridges collectible map
Gotham Knights brings players back to the gritty world of Gotham, although Batman is noticeably absent. Instead, you’ll jump into the spandex costumes of Red Hood, Robin, Batgirl, and Nightwing, each with their own unique skills and attributes. Combat is also radically different from the old Arkham games, with a heavier emphasis on RPG upgrades and cooperative play.
A handful of gameplay videos and teasers have revealed quite a bit about the game. Beyond getting a few cinematic trailers and developer overviews, we’ve also seen its combat in action along with a bit of exploration gameplay.
Editor's Note: Article updated on June 9, 2022
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Nintendo Switch Exclusives Get Nice Discounts At Amazon
- 2TB Of Secure Cloud Storage Is Only $49 For A Limited Time
- Get A Lifetime VPN Subscription For Just $49
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (4)
- Amazon Prime 6 Free Games For June 2022 Revealed
- Xbox Games With Gold For June 2022: 2 Free Games Are Available Now
- PlayStation Plus Free Games For June 2022 Are Available Now
- All The Free Games For PC, PlayStation, Xbox, And Switch Right Now
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation