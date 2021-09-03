Gotham Knights Key Art Provides A Fresh Look At The Bat-Family

Ahead of the second DC FanDome event in October, Warner Bros. and DC Comics have debuted new key art for the upcoming third-person action RPG Gotham Knights. Featuring the core cast of Bat-family vigilantes stepping up to protect Gotham City after the apparent demise of Batman, the new image features Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin strutting down a seedy part of the city that is very wet and very purple. There's also a reflection of Batman, sneakily reflected in the puddle below the gang.

Gotham Knights, dressed to impress.

As for clues in the image, there's not exactly much hidden inside of it. Aside from a detailed look at the Bat-Family's costumes--which will come in handy for cosplayers looking for more reference material--the only other DC Universe easter egg is a reference to Sundollar Coffee, a multinational franchise that has appeared in a handful of comic books.

Originally scheduled for release this year, Warner Bros. delayed Gotham Knights to an unspecified date in 2022. For more info on the game, you can check out our Gotham Knights interview with creative director Patrick Redding and producer Fleur Marty, where we discussed making an original story, how the RPG systems work, and more.

DC FanDome kicks off on October 16 and will feature an update on another DC Universe game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. News on upcoming film projects such as The Batman, Flashpoint, and Black Adam is also expected to be part of DC FanDome's main event.