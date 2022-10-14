Gotham Knights Is Getting A Free Four-Player Co-Op Mode A Month After Launch

Heroic Assault will be added as a free update in late November.

Gotham Knights, the upcoming brawler set in the Batman universe, will get a proper four-player co-op mode in late November, a little over a month after the game's October 21 release.

Called Heroic Assault, the mode will be added to Gotham Knights as a free update on November 29 and is entirely separate from the main story campaign. According to an FAQ on the Gotham Knights website, the mode will support up to four players online and "provides a dedicated arena-like environment with specific objectives to complete and enemies to defeat on each floor." There will be 30 floors total at launch for players to complete.

The mode will give players yet another way to experience co-op; the game's main campaign only supports up to two players. Heroic Assault then will allow for each of the game's four playable characters (Red Hood, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Robin) to fight crime together as a team in a way that's not possible in the game's story mode.

A recent story trailer highlighted some of the Batman enemies players will face in Gotham Knights, which includes the likes of iconic villains like Harley Quinn, Clayface, Mr. Freeze, and the mysterious Court of Owls. Warner Bros. Montreal has also released the game's minimum PC system requirements ahead of launch, with an earlier trailer emphasizing how good the game will look on ultra-high settings.

Despite coming from the creators of Batman: Arkham Origins, Gotham Knights doesn't exist in the same video game universe as Rocksteady's other Batman games. Instead, it is developer Warner Bros. Montreal's own spin on Gotham, which allowed the team to take creative liberties like killing off Batman.

In a recent hands-on preview, GameSpot's Tamoor Hussain described Gotham Knights as "at odds with itself" in terms of the game's combat and various RPG systems, but remained optimistic.

"It's hard to say how this will all shake out, but--taking the optimistic perspective--although it is at risk of fumbling what made the Arkham games so much fun to play, it also has the potential to deliver the stories and character that also made them so compelling," Hussain said.

