Gotham Knights' Harley And Clayface Revealed, Plus New Release Date Of October 21
Gotham Knights is coming out a full four days early.
At Gamescom 2022, Gotham Knights got a new trailer. The footage revealed how developer WB Games Montréal have redesigned Harley Quinn and Clayface, while also showcasing more of Batman's rogue gallery we've previously seen, like Mr. Freeze.
In a nice surprise, the trailer ended with the reveal that Gotham Knight's release date has actually moved up. Previously scheduled for October 25, the game will now launch on October 21 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.
