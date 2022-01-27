Gotham Knights And Hogwarts Legacy On Track For 2022 Release, WarnerMedia CEO Confirms

Despite rumors circulating that Hogwarts Legacy might be delayed until 2023 and fears that Gotham Knights could meet the same fate, it seems like both games remain on track for a 2022 release.

The announcement comes from WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, who mentioned both games as he laid out the company's 2022 media strategy via Twitter. According to Kilar, Warner Bros. fans can expect even more stories from the company to be delivered with "a sense of urgency," including a "full slate of highly anticipated games." While neither Gotham Knights nor Hogwarts Legacy were mentioned by name, Kilar included photos of the games in his tweet, implying both titles are on their way.

This mission, this strategy continues in ‘22 with a sense of urgency: launching HBO Max in many more countries this quarter and the balance of the year, launching CNN+, delivering of a full slate of highly anticipated games. 10/x pic.twitter.com/CY5jYAhxU5 — Jason Kilar (@jasonkilar) January 26, 2022

While neither game has an official release date as of yet, both are slated to come out this year after having their original 2021 release dates pushed back.

In Gotham Knights, players take on the role of either Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, or Red Hood as they traverse an open-world Gotham City fighting crime after the apparent death of both Batman and police commissioner James Gordon. Last October, WB Games Montreal revealed the mysterious Court of Owls are the antagonistic organization behind Gotham's decline, and shared a closer look at the title's gameplay and seamless cooperative mode.

Similarly to Gotham Knights, Hogwarts Legacy also offers an open-world experience set in the universe of a long-running franchise we know and love: Harry Potter. In Hogwarts Legacy, you take control of your very own witch or wizard attending the fabled school and hone your skills as you embark on a journey to be the brightest sorcerer of your age. While there's been a fair bit of controversy surrounding the game following Harry Potter author JK Rowling sharing statements viewed as transphobic, the game is still slated to come out later this year with "no involvement" from the writer. However, this does not mean Rowling will not receive a cut of the profits, as she still receives royalties "from the Wizarding World IP in its entirety."