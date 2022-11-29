Gotham Knights Adds New Multiplayer Modes Today In Free Update

The Batman game Gotham Knights has welcomed a new free update that introduces additional multiplayer modes. The update available now introduces the four-player Heroic Assault mode and the two-player Showdown mode.

Heroic Assault has players grouping together in squads of four to fight against Gotham City enemies in 30 different scenarios. Among other enemies, players will square off against Starro and Man-Bat.

Showdown, meanwhile, is a two-player online co-op mode in which players will duke it out with "supercharged" versions of Mr. Freeze, Harley Quinn, Clayface, and Talia al Ghul. Players will earn legendary gear, Batcycle colorways, and a special suit for each baddie they beat.

Both Heroic Assault and Showdown are standalone experiences within Gotham Knights for those who own the game. Heroic Assault, however, is only accessible after players beat the boss for each Case File within Gotham Knights.

Players who are just getting started with Gotham Knights can check out GameSpot's top Gotham Knights tips for new players. The game released at the end of October for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC behind middling review scores, including a 4/10 from GameSpot.