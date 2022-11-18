Gori: Cuddly Carnage Lets You Wage War On Angry Toys As A Badass Cat

If you walked through Stray's neon-soaked streets and thought "this game could use a lot more unicorn killing," then you're in luck thanks to Gori: Cuddly Carnage's latest trailer.

The "skate-and-slash" action game's trailer debuted during the PC Gaming Show 2023 Preview. It features the titular Gori--who the game's official Steam page describes as a "a badass murder-kitty on a death-dealing hoverboard"--and shows off his heavy-duty arsenal of weaponry including neon-lit whips and massive energy blasts.

Gori must battle mutated unicorns, possessed toys, and more who call themselves the Adorable Army, all while zipping through the streets on the aforementioned hoverboard, whose name is F.R.A.N.K--he's sentient by the way. The two are aided by an AI named CH1-P, who guides them to the leaders of the evil army throughout the game.

Cuddly Carnage was originally announced as a PC exclusive earlier this year, but in September developer Angry Demon Studio and publisher Wired Productions announced the game would be coming to consoles as well. Angry Demon Studio's previous games include a pair of Norse-inspired horror titles, 2017's Unforgiving: A Northern Hymn and 2019's Apsulov: End of Gods.

Gori: Cuddly Carnage will launch sometime next year on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.