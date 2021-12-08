Google's List Of Top Games Searched In 2021 Include PopCat and Battlefield 2042

Google has released its Year in Search 2021 list, a compilation of the most searched inquiries across the world this year. It features categories such as athletes, actors, songs, and of course, games. This year, some of the results in the games category may surprise you, but most probably won't.

Here's the full list of the top 10 most searched games in 2021:

PopCat FIFA 22 Battlefield 2042 Monster Hunter Rise Resident Evil Village Genshin Impact Call of Duty: Vanguard Far Cry 6 Madden NFL 22 Metroid Dread

It makes sense that annual franchises such as Madden, FIFA, Call of Duty, and Battlefield are included in this list. They're among the most popular games every single year. Far Cry 6 was a big release, no doubt propelled by the star power of Giancarlo Esposito. Resident Evil Village made the list as well, most likely due to the popularity and virality of Lady Dimitrescu, who dominated the conversation around the game with her tall stature and towering presence.

Monster Hunter Rise was a big release for Capcom on Nintendo Switch. Since launching in March, it had already shipped 7 million units by May. It's also coming to PC in January and Capcom has been providing more information about the port such as its specs and features. Genshin Impact has incredible legs as it was released in August 2020. It has a passionate fanbase and MiHoYo consistently adds in new characters and events to keep the game alive.

Metroid Dread barely made the list at the number 10 spot, but Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser said that it had "the best start for any Metroid game ever." This Google search list seems to back that up.

Lastly, PopCat sits as the king of this list. What is this game? Well, it's a simple clicking game with an image of a cat where you click a cat's mouth and score points doing so. That's it. PopCat was incredibly popular in Asia so that most likely explains why it's the most searched game in 2021.