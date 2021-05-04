Google Stadia's head of product has left the company. John Justice, who was also a vice president at Google, is no longer working with the technology giant.

He joined Google in 2019 and worked on the Stadia team where he oversaw the consumer experience. A spokesperson for Google confirmed his departure to 9to5Google. "We can confirm John is no longer with Google and we wish him well on his next step," the company said. There is no word yet, however, on what Justice may do next.

Stadia was recently updated with a search bar, while the service also got a sort/filter feature to help users find games more easily.

Stadia has been in the news a lot so far in 2021. In February, Google made the surprise announcement that it was closing its two game development studios, with 150 jobs impacted. While Google may no longer develop games itself, the company will release more than 100 titles on Stadia this year. One of the most high-profile releases so far in 2021 was Outriders, which launched on Stadia day and date with other platforms.

Assassin's Creed veteran Jade Raymond was heading up one of Google's internal game studios, and she's now started a new company and reached a deal with PlayStation. The studio is making an original IP for Sony.