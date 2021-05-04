Marvel Release Dates Marvel Phase 4 Pokemon Snap Returnal Tips Guide Returnal Review Nier Replicant Weapons & Endings

Google Stadia's Head Of Product Has Left The Company

John Justice, who was responsible for overseeing the consumer experience, has left Google.

By on

1 Comments

Google Stadia's head of product has left the company. John Justice, who was also a vice president at Google, is no longer working with the technology giant.

He joined Google in 2019 and worked on the Stadia team where he oversaw the consumer experience. A spokesperson for Google confirmed his departure to 9to5Google. "We can confirm John is no longer with Google and we wish him well on his next step," the company said. There is no word yet, however, on what Justice may do next.

Stadia was recently updated with a search bar, while the service also got a sort/filter feature to help users find games more easily.

Stadia has been in the news a lot so far in 2021. In February, Google made the surprise announcement that it was closing its two game development studios, with 150 jobs impacted. While Google may no longer develop games itself, the company will release more than 100 titles on Stadia this year. One of the most high-profile releases so far in 2021 was Outriders, which launched on Stadia day and date with other platforms.

Assassin's Creed veteran Jade Raymond was heading up one of Google's internal game studios, and she's now started a new company and reached a deal with PlayStation. The studio is making an original IP for Sony.

Click To Unmute
  1. 37 Minutes of Resident Evil Village PC Demo Gameplay
  2. Why LMGs Usually Suck In COD & FPS Games
  3. Apex Legends Legacy: Valkyrie & New Arena Mode | Livestream
  4. 48 Things You STILL Didn't Know In Zelda Breath Of The Wild
  5. Mass Effect Lore: Krogan And The Genophage
  6. Firearms Expert Reacts To Fallout: New Vegas’ Guns
  7. 6 Biggest Changes In New Pokémon Snap
  8. New Pokémon Snap - What To Do If You're Stuck
  9. Hot Wheels Unleashed - Official Skyscraper Unveil Trailer
  10. 16 Minutes of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Gameplay | Sony State of Play
  11. Among Us PlayStation Announcement Trailer | Sony State of Play
  12. Subnautica: Below Zero Trailer | State of Play

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: The Rise And Fall Of Stadia Games And Entertainment

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
Stadia
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)