Warzone Patch Notes Samsung Galaxy Pro Laptops New Pokemon Snap Review Animal Crossing Update PS5 Update Neymar Jr. Fortnite Skin

Google Stadia Store Has A Search Bar Now, Which It Somehow Didn't Have Before

The official Twitter account of Google Stadia tweeted that the platform's store has a search bar now, which prompted observers to crack jokes at Stadia's expense.

By on

1 Comments

Good news, Google Stadia users: If you're trying to search for your favorite games on the platform's web store, you can do that now. That's right, the billion-dollar tech company that became a tech titan through its mastery of search results somehow didn't include a search bar on its online games store.

Needless to say, this inspired some negative reactions from notable gaming personalities. "Google is literally a search bar company," Noclip founder (and former GameSpot host) Danny O'Dwyer correctly pointed out.

"It's great that after almost 1.5 years hiring and laying off entire games studios and generally squandering their early launch advantage, the massive corporation entirely built around Search has integrated a Search [bar] into its service," Vlambeer co-founder Rami Ismail said.

As an accompanying blog post reveals, the search bar isn't the only new feature coming to Stadia in the coming days. The platform is also getting an updated UI that allows you to sort your library into purchased, free, and Pro categories. The post also gives progress updates on other features that will come out in the future, such as an activity feed that allows you to see what your friends are up to, as well as the ability to use an Android web browser to view the store rather than the Stadia app itself.

Other Stadia fans expressed surprise that the tweeted screencap appears to "leak" the upcoming releases of Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag and Assassin's Creed Revelations on the service. The official Stadia account also stated that support for the platform on Chromecast will be coming in the first half of the year.

Click To Unmute
  1. Remembering Resident Evil 7 Trailer
  2. Mortal Kombat Movie vs Game Fatalities
  3. History Of Mass Effect (Updated For 2021)
  4. Prescription For Sleep: Stardew Valley - Exclusive Winter (Nocture Of Ice) Remix Reveal
  5. 8 Minutes of Naraka Bladepoint Battle Royale Gameplay
  6. Chivalry II - Closed Beta Siege & Battle Gameplay
  7. New Pokémon Snap Video Review
  8. Lost Soul Aside - 18 Minutes Of New Gameplay (2021)
  9. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - Trailer 3
  10. Monster Hunter Rise - Update Ver. 2.0 Trailer: New Elder Dragons & Apex Monsters
  11. Super Mario Party - Online Play Update Trailer
  12. Genshin Impact EP - The Divine Stone Sees the World

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: The Rise And Fall Of Stadia Games And Entertainment

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Stadia
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)