Google Stadia Reportedly Canceled Hideo Kojima Episodic Horror Game

The game would have been episodic, and it's far from the only Stadia game reportedly canceled.

By on

One of the games reportedly canned as Google Stadia struggled to gain traction was from Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima, though it's unclear if the legendary designer had been able to really get into the development phase. Apparently canceled last year, the project's demise came a short time before Google opted to shut down its own first-party game studios, effectively ending Stadia-exclusive development.

According to VGC, a game Hideo Kojima had mentioned getting canceled in 2020 was set to be an episodic horror game released for Stadia. Former studio head at Stadia Jade Raymond had visited Kojima Productions prior to this, but the report says it was Stadia boss Phil Harrison who stopped the project. Prior to working for Google, Harrison had been an executive at both PlayStation and Xbox during some of the brands' lowest points, including the launch of the PS3 and Xbox One.

Kojima is no stranger to having projects canceled. The horror reboot Silent Hills, which he was creating with film director Guillermo del Toro, was canceled by Konami after the high-profile PT was released. Kojima later put del Toro's likeness in Death Stranding, along with planned Silent Hills actor Norman Reedus in the lead role.

Google recently shut down its internal game development division for Stadia, reducing the service to third-party companies' projects and putting its long-term viability into even greater question. Another project reportedly canceled was a Journey to the Savage Planet sequel. The original game's studio, Typhoon, had been acquired and absorbed by Google in late 2019. With the studio now dissolved along with the rest of Google Stadia's development team, it's unclear if the original creators can produce a sequel, at all.

Now Playing: The Rise And Fall Of Stadia Games And Entertainment

