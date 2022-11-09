Google Stadia Refunds Going Out This Week

Refunds for the ill-fated streaming service are going out now.

By on

Comments

Google has begun to process refunds for its Stadia streaming service, which the internet giant announced would be shut down back in September. Refunds are being processed by an automated system, and users who purchased games and add-on content will get their money back soon.

In a statement, Google asked fans to be patient in this process and urged people to not contact Google's customer support, because they are unable to expedite the refund process. The majority of refunds are expected to be processed by January 18, 2023, which is the day that Stadia's servers are shutting down.

Click To Unmute
  1. Cyberpunk 2077 Just Got Better, Again! | GameSpot News
  2. God of War Ragnarök - Accessibility Explored | PS5 & PS4 Games
  3. God of War Ragnarok Early Game Tips
  4. God of War Ragnarok - First 30 Minutes Of PS5 Gameplay
  5. GameSpot's Ultimate Streaming Room - The Purchase
  6. Sonic Frontiers - Launch Trailer
  7. Beware: Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Leaks Early | GameSpot News
  8. God of War Ragnarok Review Roundup | GameSpot News
  9. PSVR 2 Is More Expensive Than A PS5
  10. Steam Deck's Most Popular Title Coming to Xbox Game Pass | GameSpot News
  11. The Highs And Lows Of Modern Warfare 2's Launch | GameSpot News
  12. The Callisto Protocol Canceled In Japan, Here's Why | GameSpot News

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Stadia Refunds Explained | GameSpot News

Refunds are being applied to the same form of payment used to make the purchase originally. Should there be any processing issues, Google will reach out by email with details on next steps.

Refunds are available for the following Stadia products and services:

  • All Stadia hardware, including the controller, Founder's edition, Premiere edition, and Play and Watch with Google TV packages
  • Software, including games, add-ons, and in-game transactions

Google is not refunding Stadia Pro subscription fees issued prior to September 29, 2022. People who had an active Stadia Pro membership as of September 29 will not be charged to access their library or any other subscription benefits until the service shuts down in January. The Stadia Store is already closed.

For more on Stadia's forthcoming shutdown, check out the refund FAQ page.

In response to Stadia's shutdown, developers like Ubisoft and Bungie announced plans to salvage what they can. Stadia is closing down, but it had big, disruptive ideas that others should borrow, GameSpot's Steve Watts argues.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Stadia
Cloud Gaming hub
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)