Google Stadia Pro Games For April Announced

April is around the corner and that means another batch of free games for Stadia Pro subscribers. This round includes the precursor to an upcoming horror game, a big JRPG, a cute puzzler, and a certain someone who lives in a pineapple under the sea.

Starting in April you can claim Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, which had been previously announced alongside word that Resident Evil Village is coming to the service at launch. This is your chance to catch up with the latest RE lore before Village releases in May. Pre-ordering Village on Stadia will also get you a free Stadia Premiere Edition, which includes a Chromecast and Stadia controller.

Stadia Pro members will also get Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated, and Pikuniku. Stadia Pro members can also claim a free two-week trial of Elder Scrolls Online, from March 31 through April 13.

All Stadia users, Pro or no, can try a Hitman "Free Starter Pack" to get your feet wet in the world of assassination. The pack includes the Hitman tutorial mission and the Nightcall mission from Hitman 2. From March 30 to April 5 you can also try Hitman 3's Dubai location for free.

The announcement also noted that March 31 is your last chance to claim this month's games: SteamWorld Quest, SteamWorld Dig 2, Superhot Mind Control Delete, F1 2020, and Hotline Miami.

Google recently shut down Stadia internal development, but it's still continuing on as a platform holder for third-parties. It also may get increased functionality, with reports that touch controls appear to be on the way.