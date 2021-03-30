Games With Gold April Rick & Morty Season 5 CoD Update Fortnite Update 16.10 Tarkov Update 12.10 Godzilla vs. Kong Review

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Google Stadia Pro Games For April Announced

The free games for Stadia Pro users in April include a Resident Evil, a SpongeBob, a JRPG, and a cute puzzler.

By on

Comments

April is around the corner and that means another batch of free games for Stadia Pro subscribers. This round includes the precursor to an upcoming horror game, a big JRPG, a cute puzzler, and a certain someone who lives in a pineapple under the sea.

Starting in April you can claim Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, which had been previously announced alongside word that Resident Evil Village is coming to the service at launch. This is your chance to catch up with the latest RE lore before Village releases in May. Pre-ordering Village on Stadia will also get you a free Stadia Premiere Edition, which includes a Chromecast and Stadia controller.

Stadia Pro members will also get Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated, and Pikuniku. Stadia Pro members can also claim a free two-week trial of Elder Scrolls Online, from March 31 through April 13.

All Stadia users, Pro or no, can try a Hitman "Free Starter Pack" to get your feet wet in the world of assassination. The pack includes the Hitman tutorial mission and the Nightcall mission from Hitman 2. From March 30 to April 5 you can also try Hitman 3's Dubai location for free.

The announcement also noted that March 31 is your last chance to claim this month's games: SteamWorld Quest, SteamWorld Dig 2, Superhot Mind Control Delete, F1 2020, and Hotline Miami.

Google recently shut down Stadia internal development, but it's still continuing on as a platform holder for third-parties. It also may get increased functionality, with reports that touch controls appear to be on the way.

Click To Unmute
  1. 27 Warframe Questions With Rebecca Ford
  2. Outriders' Coolest Weapons And Abilities
  3. New Dragons Gameplay in the Hearthstone Core Set 2021
  4. History of the Protheans - Mass Effect Lore
  5. Why Are Graphics Cards So Rare And Expensive?
  6. The New Gameplay Systems of Monster Hunter Rise
  7. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Official "Season Two Reloaded" Trailer
  8. Fortnite - Official "Raptors Are Hatching Across The Island" Trailer
  9. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege - Rainbow is Magic (Again) Event Trailer
  10. Forspoken – Official Title Announcement: Extended Gameplay Cut Trailer
  11. DOOM 3 VR Edition - Launch Trailer
  12. Monster Hunter Rise Video Review

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: The Rise And Fall Of Stadia Games And Entertainment

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Stadia
Pikuniku
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
Resident Evil 7: biohazard
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)