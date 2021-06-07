Google Stadia Comes To More Android Devices And TVs Later This Month

Google Stadia is making its way to Chromecast with Google TV and some Android TV systems on June 23. Google has officially announced that Stadia, its game streaming service, will be on Chromecast with Google TV later this month. Previously, the only compatible device for Stadia on TVs was the Chromecast Ultra. This update comes about a year and a half after the service originally launched, which seems like a long time to wait for a Google service to come to a Google device. On the other hand, Stadia only got a search bar back in April, so this shouldn't be surprising.

Starting on June 23, Stadia will launch on a limited number of TVs that use an Android operating system, although most TVs using an Android-based OS will be compatbile through Stadia's experimental support. While mileage may vary for TVs not listed, the service should work according to Google's announcement. The Stadia app will be available in the Google Play Store, with Stadia and compatible Bluetooth controllers working with the TV app.

Here is the list of newly supported devices:

Chromecast with Google TV

Hisense Android Smart TVs (U7G, U8G, U9G)

Nvidia Shield TV

Nvidia Shield TV Pro

Onn FHD Streaming Stick and UHD Streaming Device

Philips 8215, 8505, and OLED 935/805 Series Android TVs

Xiaomi MIBOX3 and MIBOX4

Recently Google has reiterated that Stadia is "alive and well" with over 100 games coming to the service during 2021. This comes a couple of months after Google shut down its internal games studios which were supposed to make first-party titles for Stadia.