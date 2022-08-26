Google Play Games Now Lets You Play Android Games On PC In Select Countries

Google Play Games, an application that lets users play select Android games on PC, is officially releasing in beta for the following countries: Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, and Australia.

If you're a player in those regions, you'll need to sign up in order to try out Google's feature. There are 50+ titles, and include mobile titles like Summoners War, Cookie Run: Kingdom, Last Fortress: Underground, and Top War. Check Google Play Games' website to see how you can register.

Google also lowered the minimum PC requirements for using the feature, giving access to players with older PC specs.

Minimum Google Play Games Beta PC Requirements:

GPU : Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU or comparable, instead of gaming-class GPUs

: Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU or comparable, instead of gaming-class GPUs CPU cores: Only 4 physical cores of CPU are now required versus 8 logical cores previously being required

Only 4 physical cores of CPU are now required versus 8 logical cores previously being required OS: Windows 10 or 11

Windows 10 or 11 Memory: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM SSD: Now only requires 10 GB of SSD storage, instead of 20 GB

Google's new gaming feature was first announced in December 2021. It's meant to help players seamlessly shift between playing Android games on their mobile device to PC. It uses the same technology as Android phones, tablets, and Chromebooks--so Apple devices won't be able to use Google Play Games. Google Play Games users will also earn Google Play Points that can be exchanged for in-app items and subscriptions.

Android players previously used third-party apps like BlueStacks to get Android games running on PC, but Google Play Games provides an official avenue to do so now.