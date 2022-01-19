Google Play Games for PC Beta Test Registration Begins In Asia

Mobile gaming is about to invade the PC ecosystem, as Google Play Games has begun registrations in three Asian countries for a Google Play Games on PC beta test today.

Players in Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan can sign up for a chance to participate in the limited beta test of Google Play Games' new platform, though the dates and times of the test have not yet been announced. Google has announced a few games that will be part of the limited beta however, with the list including Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Summoners War, State of Survival: The Joker Collaboration, and Three Kingdoms Tactics.

Google Play Games announced the Google Play Games for PC initiative during The Game Awards in December. It will allow players to play and carry over progress between PCs, Android phones, tablets, and Chromebooks in any of the included games. "As part of our broader goal to make our products and services work better together," group product manager for Google Play Games Arjun Dayal said in the official release, "this product strives to meet players where they are and give them access to their games on as many devices as possible."

Google Play Games has not announced specifics on when the beta will extend to other countries, but has promised "more to share on future beta releases and regional availability soon."