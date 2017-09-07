Good Xbox One Deal Gets You A Console And These Extras For $280

In the market for a new Xbox One S? Retailer Dell has rolled out a pretty solid offer you may want to consider. The store is selling the 500 GB Xbox One S Battlefield 1 bundle and throwing in a $100 Dell gift card and a $35 Xbox Live code for only $280.

As explained by Slickdeals, the gift cards will show up automatically in your cart, and shipping is free. Note that the Dell gift card goes out within 20 days of placing your order and it must be redeemed within 90 days of when you get it.

You can go to Dell's website here to learn more and place an order. Battlefield 1 was one of 2016's best shooters and games overall, and developer DICE continues to support it. The latest expansion, In The Name of the Tsar, launched this week for some, adding a new map and a lot more.

You can get a new Xbox One S starting at $250 for the 500 GB model at a variety of retailers, with pricing going up from there with larger hard drive sizes and game bundles.

Microsoft's new Xbox console, the mega-powerful Xbox One X, launches in November. It costs $500 in the US, so it's significantly more expensive than the Xbox One S, which Microsoft says will be its best-seller in terms of volume.