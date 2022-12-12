GOG's Latest Free PC Game Is An Adorable Action-RPG

One of the biggest games of the year has been cat simulator Stray, but it's time to forget about felines and focus on rodents. Over at GOG, you can grab Ghost of a Tale for the low price of absolutely nothing, simply by signing into your account and claiming the game.

An action-RPG in which you play as Tilo, a mouse and minstrel caught up in a perilous adventure, Ghost of a Tale was originally released back in 2018. This game focuses on exploration primarily, but it also mixes in stealth elements, disguises, conversations with allies and enemies, and quests to take part in.

The land of Dwindling Heights Keep also looks delightful, and the fact that it was mostly developed by a single person, Lionel "Seith" Gallat, is a noteworthy achievement.

Over on GameSpot's sister site Metacritic, Ghost of a Tale has a respectable rating of 75 from 25 critics, who have praised the game's art direction and fairy tale charm. If you're looking for a distraction during the holiday season or you want to keep the kids occupied with an all-ages adventure, Ghost of a Tale should hit the spot.

