GOG Weekend Sale Focuses On "Challenging" Games

GOG is running an impressive deal on tons of indie games this weekend--many of which aim to put your gaming skills to the test. This War of Mine, The Last Stand: Aftermath, Expedition Zero, and more are up for grabs at great low prices, making this a great time to stock up on PC games you may have missed over the past few years.

Most of the games in the collection are a bit older, but Aquamarine is one of the few on sale that launched in 2022. The quirky game is inspired by “psychedelic sci-fi of the 70s,” and its striking graphics do a great job of capturing that vibe. When you’re not mesmerized by its looks, you’ll be treated to a challenging turn-based survival game.

Expedition Zero also launched early this year, and it gives you a nightmarish forest to explore as you try to unravel a mystery that involves a top-secret expedition into a region littered with horrendous monsters. Beyond dealing with these threats, you’ll also need to put up with hazardous weather and an extreme lack of resources. It’s not easy, but it’s one of the most intriguing survival games of 2022.

Rounding out the sale you’ll find Don’t Starve, Dysmantle, Niffelheim, and more. We’ve put together a shortlist of our favorite deals below, and you’ll find the full list of 50+ items on the GOG website.

Best deals at GOG