GOG Summer Sale Begins, Offers Free Game With First Purchase

The Steam summer sale might still be a weeks out, but there's still a ton of discounts on another digital storefront. GOG's summer sale is going on now, and it features reduced prices on around 1,500 games. In addition, your first purchase during the sale will come with a free copy of Rebel Galaxy.

Some of the highlights of the sale include low prices for many RPGs and action games. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition is $25 (down from $50), Wasteland 2 Digital Classic Edition is $20 (down from $40), Saints Row IV Game of the Century Edition is $5 (down from $20), and Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition is $20 (down from $40).

There are a lot of other deals, too. You can see all of them over at the GOG website.

If you pick up anything while the sale is on, you'll get Rebel Galaxy for free. Rebel Galaxy is a space adventure game that focuses on exploration, trade, and negotiation. You can check out gameplay of it in the video at the top of this article.

You can take advantage of these discounts until June 20.