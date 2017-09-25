Godzilla 2: Take A First Look At The Monster In Upcoming Sequel

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is the upcoming sequel to 2014's blockbuster Godzilla, and it is currently in production. Now we have a first look at the film's legendary monster, which comes via director Michael Doughtery.

Doughtery posted the following image on Twitter. It's hard to know what exactly we are looking at, and that's clearly some unfinished CG, but it's unmistakably Godzilla himself looking as fearsome as ever. Check it out below:

Godzilla: King of the Monsters will be the third movie in Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse, following 2014's Godzilla and this year's Kong: Skull Island. A synopsis has been released, which states that the movie "follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species--thought to be mere myths--rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance."

Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Vera Farmiga, Bradley Whitford, Thomas Middleditch, Sally Hawkins, and Charles Dance, plus Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown. It hits theaters on March 22, 2019.

In related news, the fourth MonsterVerse movie, Godzilla v Kong, is expected in 2020. Last month, director Adam Wingard explained that he hoped to match the monster mayhem with emotional drama. "It's a massive monster brawl movie," he said. "There's lots of monsters going crazy on each other, but at the end of the day I want there to be an emotional drive to it. I think that's what's going to make it cool."

"I really want you to take those characters seriously," Wingard continued. "I want you to be emotionally invested, not just in the human characters, but actually in the monsters. If I have my way, I want people to really be teary-eyed at the end of the movie, and be that invested in what's going on."