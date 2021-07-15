Fortnite Alien Artifacts Week 6 Metadroid Dread Samus PS5 Restock Live Switch OLED Cost New Rainbow Six LTM Xbox Series X Restock Live

God Of War's Christopher Judge To Star As Black Panther In Marvel's Avengers

Christopher Judge, best known as the voice of Kratos, will play the video game incarnation of Black Panther in an expansion to Marvel's Avengers.

By on

Comments

Christopher Judge will voice Black Panther--aka King T'Challa--in Marvel's Avengers moving forward. He will make his first appearance in an upcoming DLC expansion, War for Wakanda, which is coming this August.

In an in-depth interview with Entertainment Weekly, Judge--who is best known as the booming voice of Kratos, the star of the God of War series--said that he initially turned down the role because he didn't think he could do it justice. Judge feels that the late Chadwick Boseman's performance in the 2018 film had forever defined the role for an entire generation, meaning that there was no way that he could measure up.

Click To Unmute
  1. COD Zombies New Map: Mauer Der Toten Livestream
  2. Black Ops Cold War - Inside "Mauer der Toten" And More Trailer | Season Four Reloaded
  3. Zelda: Skyward Sword HD - Switch vs. Wii Graphics Comparison
  4. Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Pre-Launch Livestream
  5. 10 Minutes Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Gameplay
  6. Company of Heroes 3 Preview
  7. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Video Review
  8. Company Of Heroes 3 - Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  9. NieR Re[in]carnation - NieR: Automata Crossover Event Trailer
  10. Company Of Heroes 3 - Cinematic Announcement Trailer
  11. Granblue Fantasy: Versus - Seox DLC Character Gameplay Trailer
  12. EA PLAY Live 2021 Spotlight – Independent Studios Livestream

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Marvel's Avengers - Official War For Wakanda Expansion Reveal Teaser

However, after discussing the role with his children and his mother, he decided to take it, joking that they would "disown him" if he didn't agree to portray King T'Challa. Narrative lead Hannah McLeod and narrative consultant Evan Narcisse both emphasize that this is a very different take on the character than fans saw in the acclaimed 2018 film. There, T'Challa had just donned the mantle of the Black Pather--in War for Wakanda, he's worn the mask for quite a while already.

Judge said that the role presented new challenges for him, as he was "gently coerced" into adopting a higher-pitched voice for the role than his usual deep tones. He also worked with a dialogue coach to develop his Wakandan accent for the game.

War for Wakanda will add a new single-player campaign that will run for more than 25 hours, which would be longer than the base game's campaign of about 15 hours. (A developer has since clarified that figure also includes the base campaign's runtime.) It will feature Ulysses Klaw, a major antagonist of T'Challa that fans might remember from the 2018 film. Thanks to a recent update, Avengers players can now pick the same hero when playing with their friends, which is a change that many players appreciated.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Marvel's Avengers
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
PC
PlayStation 4
Xbox One
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)