God Of War Was Steam's Top-Seller For A Third Week In A Row

The best-selling games of the past week on Steam have been revealed, and Sony's God of War repeats as No. 1 for a third week in a row. Sony's previous PC releases, including Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn, reached No. 1 at launch but fell down the charts after that. God of War is holding strong.

The run is expected to end this current week, however. Analyst Daniel Ahmad predicts that Steam's Lunar New Year sale will drive increased sales of catalog games for cheap prices. Still, God of War's run on PC has been "impressive," Ahmad said.

Elsewhere, Monster Hunter Rise held the same position as last week, No. 2 behind God of War, while Dying Light 2's multiple different editions ranked in the top five. You can see the full Top 10 chart below, as shared by SteamDB.

God of War won't be #1 next week though, purely because of the current Lunar New Year sale which will push catalog titles to the top of the chart through aggressive discounting and promotions. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 30, 2022

God of War for PC released on Steam and the Epic Games Store on January 14. Valve shares data publicly but the same can't be said for the Epic Games Store, so we don't know exactly how well the game is performing on Epic's platform.

God of War launched in 2018 as a PlayStation exclusive, and it performed exceptionally well on PS4, selling 19.5 million copies by Sony's latest count. Sales on PC will help push the figure even higher. The next God of War game, Ragnarok, is scheduled for release later this year on PS5 and PS4.

Steam Top 10 Best-Selling Games For Week Ending January 30