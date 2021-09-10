God of War: Ragnarok's Tyr Is A Very Tall Asgardian, But Not Lady Dimitrescu Big

There's been a running question in video games this year, as thirsty fans have been wondering just how tall certain characters are in video games. Not to be outdone by Resident Evil's statuesque vampires and Destiny 2's towering trickster gods, God of War: Ragnarok also happens to have a giant in the form of Asgardian deity Tyr. He's big, but he's not quite Lady Dimitrescu big.

PlayStation's UK Twitter account asked God of War: Ragnarok developer Sony Santa Monica for some numbers on the imprisoned deity's height, and the studio obliged by revealing that he stands at an imposing 8 feet and 5 inches. For the sake of comparison, that would make Tyr almost as tall as Robert Wadlow, the tallest living human in history at 8 feet and 11 inches.

OK for those of you asking, @SonySantaMonica have confirmed Tyr is 8'5. 👀 pic.twitter.com/v2aZOj8wiW — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) September 10, 2021

On the fictional scale, Tyr is an entire foot shorter than Lady Dimitrescu and is dwarfed by gaming's current tall lady record-holder, Destiny 2's Witch Queen Savathun. Even if he stood on the shoulders of Kratos--who is also quite tall--Tyr would still be looking up at Savathun.

In more God of War: Ragnarok news, this week's PlayStation Showcase dropped a new trailer for the game. With the game now being helmed by God of War 2018's combat and systems designer Eric Williams, this latest chapter is set to be the end of the current Norse saga and will continue the story of Atreus and Kratos' relationship as father and son.

God of War: Ragnarok is scheduled to be released on both PS4 and PS5 in 2022.