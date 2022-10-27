God Of War Ragnarok's Launch Trailer Wants You To Prepare For The End Of The World

The God of War Ragnarok launch trailer is here, encouraging you to prepare for the end of the world when the game arrives next month.

"Time is running out," Atreus reminds us at the opening of this trailer, going on to say, "the prophecies say Fimbulwinter leads to Ragnarok. War is coming." Good thing his dad's the God of that, then. The trailer is quite the dramatic one, showing plenty of action and tense moments, as well as some new moves from Kratos showing him swinging around the place with his classic Blades of Chaos.

The team over at Santa Monica is clearly gearing up for the game's release on November 9. A recent trailer highlighted some of the improvement the developer has made with combat and enemies, as Kratos having both his Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos means that enemy design could be more complex from the offset.

Santa Monica also announced that God of War Ragnarok won't have a photo mode at launch, but it will be coming at a later date. This isn't entirely unsurprising, as the previous game launched without the feature too, though it only took a few weeks for it to be added in.

You should also be wary of spoilers, as some screenshots did recently leak, so be careful as you peruse the internet.

In GameSpot's God of War Ragnarok preview, Tamoor Hussain wrote, "My main takeaway thus far is that it's doing all the right things and I'm confident it will be an enjoyable experience. What remains to be seen is whether it can go beyond this and elevate the experience further."