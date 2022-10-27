God Of War Ragnarok's Launch Trailer Wants You To Prepare For The End Of The World

The trailer arrives ahead of the game's release on November 9.

By on

Comments

The God of War Ragnarok launch trailer is here, encouraging you to prepare for the end of the world when the game arrives next month.

"Time is running out," Atreus reminds us at the opening of this trailer, going on to say, "the prophecies say Fimbulwinter leads to Ragnarok. War is coming." Good thing his dad's the God of that, then. The trailer is quite the dramatic one, showing plenty of action and tense moments, as well as some new moves from Kratos showing him swinging around the place with his classic Blades of Chaos.

Click To Unmute
  1. Modern Warfare 2’s Multiplayer Launch Details | GameSpot News
  2. Modern Warfare 2: Realism Mode, No Death Pistols Only
  3. Bayonetta 3 Everything To Know
  4. God of War Ragnarök - Combat and Enemies Elevated
  5. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - Character Collection 2 Trailer
  6. Apex Legends Catalyst Character Trailer
  7. Mix Next Showcase & Black Voices in Gaming
  8. The Callisto Protocol Isn't Just Another Dead Space
  9. Bayonetta 3 Video Review
  10. Meet Greavard, the Ghost Dog Pokémon! | Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet
  11. Free PS Plus For November 2022 Leaked | GameSpot News
  12. Redfall - Official Into the Night Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: God of War Ragnarök - Launch Trailer

The team over at Santa Monica is clearly gearing up for the game's release on November 9. A recent trailer highlighted some of the improvement the developer has made with combat and enemies, as Kratos having both his Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos means that enemy design could be more complex from the offset.

Santa Monica also announced that God of War Ragnarok won't have a photo mode at launch, but it will be coming at a later date. This isn't entirely unsurprising, as the previous game launched without the feature too, though it only took a few weeks for it to be added in.

You should also be wary of spoilers, as some screenshots did recently leak, so be careful as you peruse the internet.

In GameSpot's God of War Ragnarok preview, Tamoor Hussain wrote, "My main takeaway thus far is that it's doing all the right things and I'm confident it will be an enjoyable experience. What remains to be seen is whether it can go beyond this and elevate the experience further."

Best PlayStation Exclusives: 20 Picks For PS4 And PS5
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

God of War: Ragnarok
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)