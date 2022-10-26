God Of War Ragnarok Won't Have Photo Mode At Launch

God of War Ragnarok won't have a photo mode at launch, developer Santa Monica Studio has confirmed. Posting on Twitter, the studio said the mode will come after launch and that it will share more details about what to expect later. "We can't wait to see all of your captures once it's live," the developer added.

Ragnarok launching without a photo mode isn't out of the ordinary for the series. 2018's God of War launched without a photo mode as well, with the feature coming to the game in an update weeks later.

The photo mode in 2018's God of War was pretty extensive. It allowed played to take and edit screenshots with the ability to adjust the camera's aperture, add filters and borders, and change the facial expressions of Kratos and Atreus. Here's to hoping the photo mode in Ragnarok is similarly robust.

Ragnarok is set for release on November 9 for PS4 and PS5, so it'll be here very soon. A recently released trailer showed off some of the game's improvements to combat and enemy design, among other things.

In our latest preview for God of War: Ragnarok, editor Tamoor Hussain highlighted the game's more diverse roster of enemies and their ability to make combat suitably engaging again. "Maybe I'm just a bit rusty, but it feels like the enemies in God of War Ragnarok are much less forgiving; there are often more of them and they hit a little harder," Hussain wrote. "Not to mention that I've already fought my fair share of strange and very dangerous beasts--at times it felt like I was in a Monster Hunter game, carefully watching these animals to learn their patterns and exploiting brief windows of opportunity with specific moves."

Some of Ragnarok's surprises have leaked ahead of time, however, so be extra mindful of spoilers.