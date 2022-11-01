God Of War Ragnarok Video Features Ben Stiller Channeling His Inner Kratos

God of War Ragnarok launches in a week, and to celebrate, Sony is counting down the days to its epic Nordic adventure with some family bonding. In a new trailer, Hollywood stars Ben Stiller, John Travolta, and basketball legend LeBron James sit down with their kids to discuss the relationship challenges facing Kratos and Atreus in their latest adventure, while also finding some common ground with the father-son duo.

A LeBreakthrough is had, Stiller looks naturally comfortable in his therapy armor, and Travolta recounts a thrilling tale of spilled salsa that ruined his armor, in his best performance since The Fanatic.

"Putting on the Kratos beard and makeup felt very empowering," Stiller said in a PS Blog post. "The war paint really is useful in terms of letting people know you mean business. I found the beard made me feel wiser…though [my son] Quin didn’t seem to feel that at all."

God of War Ragnarok officially launches on PS5 and PS4 on November 9, and ahead of its arrival, Sony has revealed that 2018's God of War has sold over 23 million units worldwide. Last week's launch trailer highlighted the end of the world in the upcoming sequel, and if you want to take a closer look at how the game was made, deluxe art books are on sale right now.

With just a few days left to go, you'll want to be careful online as spoilers for Ragnarok have cropped up from a variety of sources, some accidental and others resulting from one retailer deciding to sell the game early. Producer recently weighed in on these leaks from the retailer that broke the street-date launch, calling it "completely f***ing stupid" and disappointing.