God Of War Ragnarok Trophies And Platinum Trophy Guide
You should expect to spend quite a while with Kratos and pals if you want the platinum.
God of War Ragnarok may be a narrative-focused journey about fatherhood, morality, and destiny, but it's also sporting an abundance of side objectives in its nine realms, most of which you'll need to take care of if you wish to earn the game's coveted Platinum trophy. You could even consider the game to be a Metroidvania-lite, so to speak, due to its reliance on having you revisit locations after earning new skills or items. In other words, you'll be doing plenty of backtracking to get it all done. Here's what to expect.
God of War Ragnarok Platinum Trophy roadmap
Here's what you'll be tasked with doing to snag the Platinum Trophy for God of War Ragnarok.
- Approximate time to completion: 30-35 hours with a guide (40+ without)
- Total trophies: Offline (36), Online (0)
- Missable trophies: None
- Minimum playthroughs: 1
- Difficulty requirements: All trophies are obtainable on the lowest difficulty.
The bulk of the trophy list for God of War Ragnarok will revolve around you earning 100% completion in each realm, which can be an extremely time-consuming affair. This will include partaking in optional objectives, finding lore, opening chests, and collecting unique items--and many of these won't be available until hitting certain milestones in the main story. This means you'll be returning to locations you've already visited multiple times throughout your journey, both for story and collection purposes. That being said, it's still a good idea to find and unlock as much as you can during your initial passes through areas to cut down on how much backtracking and extra legwork you have to do later in the game.
Certain trophies also require you to complete specific tasks, like fighting hidden bosses, finishing side-quests for the game's various NPCs, crafting and upgrading pieces of gear, or obtaining hilts and relics that are used in combat to perform unique attacks. You'll need to find all of the health and rage upgrades in the Nornir chests scattered across the realms, too, but you'll have received all of the upgrades without opening every chest, so you can technically skip a few of them. It's recommended to still open them for the extra materials they can grant you, though.
You'll need to find two Muspelheim Seed Halves to gain access to the combat challenges found in the realm of Muspelheim. You can anticipate spending a handful of hours here working through these feats, though you'll be handsomely rewarded with upgrade materials that can be used to improve your gear--so it's worth doing as many of them as you can as soon as you feel confident enough to do so. You'll also need to craft the Dragon Scaled armor and complete smaller tasks such as Draugr Holes and Berserker Souls.
God of War Ragnarok full trophy list
Here's every trophy in God of War Ragnarok.
- The Bear and the Wolf (Platinum) - Collect all trophies
- The Florist (Bronze) - Collect one flower from each of the nine realms
- The Librarian (Bronze) - Collect all of the books
- The Curator (Bronze) - Collect all of the artifacts
- How it Started (Bronze) - Equip an enchantment
- Spit Shine (Bronze) - Upgrade one piece of armor
- Spartan Ways (Silver) - Remember the Spartan training
- Full Belly (Silver) - Obtain all of the Apples of Idunn and Horns of Blood Mead
- Knock off the Rust (Bronze) - Purchase a skill
- A Grizzly Situation (Bronze) - Battle the bear
- Blood Debt (Bronze) - Battle the God of Thunder
- Backyard Brawl (Bronze) - Battle the Mysterious Valkyrie
- Root of the Problem (Bronze) - Battle Nidhogg
- The Cauldron (Bronze) - Defeat Gryla's Cauldron
- Off the Leash (Bronze) - Battle Garm
- Comeuppance (Bronze) - Battle Heimdall
- Better Together (Bronze) - Battle Hrist and Mist
- Phalanx (Silver) - Obtain all shields
- Collector (Silver) - Obtain all relics and sword hilts
- Dragon Slayer (Silver) - Craft the Scaled Armor Set
- How It's Going (Silver) - Fully repair the Amulet of Yggdrasil
- Funeral for a Friend (Silver) - Attend the funeral
- Rebel Leader (Bronze) - Return the Hammer of the Rebellion
- New Friends (Bronze) - Fetch Lunda's orb
- Full Gufa (Silver) - Free the Hafgufas
- Making Amends (Silver) - Free the Lyngbakr
- It Was a Good Day (Silver) - Review Mardoll
- Invasive Species (Silver) - Complete all of the crater hunts
- Besties (Silver) - Pet Speki and Svanna
- Rightful Place (Silver) - Return all of the Lindwyrms to Ratatoskr
- Pure of Hart (Silver) - Return the Stags of the Four Seasons
- Trials by Fire (Silver) - Complete the Trials of Muspelheim
- Ready for Commitment (Gold) - Fully upgrade on armor set
- Ragnarok (Gold) - Battle the All-Father
- Grave Mistake (Gold) - Battle King Hrolf
- The True Queen (Gold) - Battle Gna
