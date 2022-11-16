God Of War Ragnarok Studio Has Multiple Projects In The Works

Sony Santa Monica Studio just launched God of War Ragnarok to great acclaim, but what will the team make next? It's too soon to say for sure, but producer Cory Barlog told The Los Angeles Times that the team is "spread out on a lot of different things" right now. He did not share specifics on any of these projects, however.

Barlog directed 2018's God of War but stepped back into a producer role on Ragnarok, with Eric Williams taking over as director.

In 2021, Barlog teased his new project, saying at the time that Santa Monica Studio had "a bunch of stuff" in the works. "Oh, you'd like that wouldn't you, you'd like me to just spill the beans and tell you everything that's going on right now... but I don't really have anything I can talk about right now specifically," he said at the time.

In addition to developing games, Santa Monica Studio has an incubation team that has previously collaborated with thatgamecompany, Giant Sparrow, and others. Santa Monica Studio is also a publisher, with titles like Flower, Journey, The Order: 1886, Fat Princess, and The Unfinished Swan released under its banner.

Santa Monica Studio was said to be developing an open-world sci-fi new IP before it was reportedly canceled.

Given the huge success of 2018's God of War and the presumed success of Ragnarok, it would make sense that the God of War series will continue with another entry someday. Williams said he would be happy to keep making God of War games until he retires.

"I remember talking to someone from another game company, where they were trying to get me to leave. The said, 'Do you just want to be known as the God of War guy for the rest of your life?' That was your big pitch to dissuade me? Because yes, I kind of do," he said.

"For every moment of brutality, there is one of genuine and relatable emotion," Tamoor Hussain wrote in GameSpot's God of War Ragnarok review. "How they land will vary from person to person, but there were multiple that left me with tears welling up. If nothing else, God of War Ragnarok further cements Sony Santa Monica's narrative team as one of the best in the business."