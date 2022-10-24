God Of War Ragnarok Screenshots Leak, So Watch Out For Spoilers

Spoilers for the God of War sequel are beginning to appear online.

By on

Comments

God of War Ragnarok is set for release on November 9, but unfortunately for fans who wanted to go into the experience with fresh eyes, the game is leaking ahead of time. A Twitter account is posting screenshots of the game that contain spoilers, according to VGC, which has seen the account.

The site is guessing that the Twitter user posting the images could be someone reviewing the game--codes were sent to some press members last week--who might have forgotten to disable screenshot-sharing.

Whatever the case, it's a reminder to be extra mindful of spoilers for Ragnarok and consider muting certain words and phrases if you're worried about spoilers. Another big PlayStation exclusive, The Last of Us: Part II, leaked early as well.

The first reviews for God of War Ragnarok will begin to appear online Thursday, November 3, at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET, according to those with early access to the game. Producer Cory Barlog shared a meme of Pablo Escobar from the Netflix show Narcos to relate his feeling of waiting for reviews to show up.

GameSpot's recent God of War Ragnarok preview based on the first few hours of the game said the game feels familiar to the 2018 title, featuring "no major changes, additions, or subtractions that upend the way it feels or plays." Tamoor Hussain here at GameSpot said Ragnarok is "doing all the right things," saying he feels confident the game will be an "enjoyable experience" in the end.

"What remains to be seen is whether it can go beyond this and elevate the experience further. Since Sony Santa Monica said Ragnarok will be the conclusion of Kratos's Norse myth, expectations are understandably high," Hussain said.

Ragnarok launches on November 9 for PS4 and PS5. It was also recently confirmed that the game has resolution and performance modes, including 120fps.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

God of War: Ragnarok
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
