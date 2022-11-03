God Of War Ragnarok Runs Well On PS4 But Makes The Console Very Loud

God of War Ragnarok is releasing very soon, and fans picking up the game on PlayStation 4 might be wondering how the game performs on that older console compared to PlayStation 5.

Kotaku tested the game on a launch model PS4 and found that it runs generally well at 1080p/30fps. A comparison video from IGN shows what the game looks like in action on PS4 and PS5, and it sure looks like the game holds up well on the original PlayStation 4 as compared to PlayStation 5.

Another difference is that loading times are longer on PS4. But perhaps most notable is that the PS4 has to work really hard to run Ragnarok, it seems, and this effort makes the PS4 itself run very loud.

"I've never heard my PS4 get this loud before. It's almost scary. I had to turn up the TV a lot just to cover up all the noise it was making," Kotaku reported.

This also means the PS4 might generate some heat. It's generally always a good idea to keep your consoles free of dust and other materials, and to place them in a well-ventilated location, to help avoid overheating.

Ragnarok launches November 9 for PS4 and PS5. Reviews for the game began to appear online this week, with GameSpot's God of War Ragnarok review scoring the game a 9/10. For more, check out what other critics think of God of War Ragnarok.