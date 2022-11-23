God Of War Ragnarok (Probably) Won't Get DLC, Just Like The First Game

God of War fans hoping to see Ragnarok add some post-launch DLC are probably out of luck. Game director Eric Williams told Kinda Funny that fans should not hold out hope for extra content.

"I don't know, man, that game is big," Williams said, as reported by Eurogamer. "I think we put everything we had into it, so I wouldn't count on it."

Ragnarok is adding some new stuff in the future, though, as a photo mode is in the works.

Developer Santa Monica Studios is seemingly taking a similar strategy with Ragnarok and the 2018 God of War. That game did not get any post-launch DLC, and its own photo mode came after launch.

Cory Barlog, who directed 2018's game, had an idea for God of War DLC that was "too ambitious" and it never materialized.

As for what Santa Monica Studio is working on now, the company has multiple projects in the works currently, though none have been announced. For his part, Williams has said he would love to work on a Castlevania game someday.

GameSpot also recently caught up with Williams for a spoiler-filled discussion about Ragnarok--check it out in the video above.