God Of War Ragnarok (Probably) Won't Get DLC, Just Like The First Game

"I wouldn't count on it."

By on

Comments

God of War fans hoping to see Ragnarok add some post-launch DLC are probably out of luck. Game director Eric Williams told Kinda Funny that fans should not hold out hope for extra content.

"I don't know, man, that game is big," Williams said, as reported by Eurogamer. "I think we put everything we had into it, so I wouldn't count on it."

Click To Unmute
  1. Invisible Player Glitch Are Ruining Warzone 2.0 | GameSpot News
  2. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Exclusives And Differences Explained
  3. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Official Overview Trailer
  4. DRAGON BALL Z KAKAROT – Bardock Battle on Planet Kanassa Gameplay
  5. Warhammer 40,000 Chaos Gate Daemonhunters Duty Eternal Announce Trailer
  6. Call Of Duty: Warzone 2 Review
  7. Tower of Fantasy Version 2.1 Confounding Labyrinth Trailer
  8. Gungrave G.O.R.E Official Launch Trailer
  9. Evil West Official Launch Trailer
  10. Guilty Gear -Strive- Sin Kiske Starter Guide
  11. Guilty Gear Strive - Sin Kiske Character Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  12. Two Glitches in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet You Need To Try | GameSpot News

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: God of War Ragnarok Director Breaks Down Biggest Moments

Ragnarok is adding some new stuff in the future, though, as a photo mode is in the works.

Developer Santa Monica Studios is seemingly taking a similar strategy with Ragnarok and the 2018 God of War. That game did not get any post-launch DLC, and its own photo mode came after launch.

Cory Barlog, who directed 2018's game, had an idea for God of War DLC that was "too ambitious" and it never materialized.

As for what Santa Monica Studio is working on now, the company has multiple projects in the works currently, though none have been announced. For his part, Williams has said he would love to work on a Castlevania game someday.

GameSpot also recently caught up with Williams for a spoiler-filled discussion about Ragnarok--check it out in the video above.

Biggest Upcoming PlayStation Exclusives Of 2022 And Beyond
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

God of War: Ragnarok
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)