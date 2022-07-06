God Of War Ragnarok Preorders: 4 Editions Up For Grabs, Bonuses Revealed

God of War Ragnarok releases November 9 for PS5 and PS4. Four editions will be available at launch, and preorders will be available starting July 15 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. Since God of War Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated games of the year, you may want to get your preorders in early, especially if you're interested in the impressive Collector's or Jotnar editions. Both of those premium editions of Ragnarok come with a bunch of collectibles and are sure to sell out very quickly.

God of War Ragnarok Preorder Bonuses

God of War Launch Edition bonsues

If you preorder any edition of God of War Ragnarok, you'll receive two in-game cosmetics: Kratos Risen Snow Armor and Atreus Risen Snow Tunic. These are "Launch Edition" bonuses, so the code will be in the box or added to your PlayStation account upon purchasing a digital version. While there's a chance you can snag the Launch Edition in stores without preordering on November 9, your best bet is to preorder. After all, God of War Ragnarok will undoubtedly be one of the best-selling games of the holiday season.

God of War Ragnarok takes place after the original, with players stepping back into the shoes of Kratos. His son, Atreus, is a bit older for this installment, and his role in the narrative is arguably more important than ever. The duo is on a mission to learn more about the prophecy of Loki, trekking across the Nine Realms and facing off against Norse gods in the process.

If you're interested in the Collector's Edition, check out the unboxing video below. And if you want to learn more about the upcoming sequel ahead of its November 9 launch, check out our roundup of everything we know about God of War Ragnarok.