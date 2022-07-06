God Of War Ragnarok Preorders: 4 Editions Up For Grabs, Bonuses Revealed
God of War Ragnarok's Collector's Edition and Jotnar Edition will surely sell out quickly when they are available to preorder on July 15.
God of War Ragnarok releases November 9 for PS5 and PS4. Four editions will be available at launch, and preorders will be available starting July 15 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. Since God of War Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated games of the year, you may want to get your preorders in early, especially if you're interested in the impressive Collector's or Jotnar editions. Both of those premium editions of Ragnarok come with a bunch of collectibles and are sure to sell out very quickly.
God of War Ragnarok Preorder Bonuses
If you preorder any edition of God of War Ragnarok, you'll receive two in-game cosmetics: Kratos Risen Snow Armor and Atreus Risen Snow Tunic. These are "Launch Edition" bonuses, so the code will be in the box or added to your PlayStation account upon purchasing a digital version. While there's a chance you can snag the Launch Edition in stores without preordering on November 9, your best bet is to preorder. After all, God of War Ragnarok will undoubtedly be one of the best-selling games of the holiday season.
Preorder God of War Ragnarok Standard Edition
$60-$70
The standard edition of God of War Ragnarok includes the base game and the two cosmetics (at launch). Folks who purchase a PS4 copy will have the option to upgrade to a PS5 version for $10, regardless of whether they purchase a physical or digital edition.
Preorder God of War Ragnarok Digital Deluxe Edition
God of War Ragnarok's Digital Deluxe Edition will come with a bunch of in-game content as well as additional bonuses that will appeal to dedicated fans. All of the in-game bonuses will unlock at various points throughout the story. It also comes with both PS4 and PS5 versions of the game. A price hasn't been revealed yet, but it will go for at least $80. Here's what you get with the Digital Deluxe Edition:
- Kratos Darkdale Armor
- Atreus Darkdale Attire
- Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos
- Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe
- God of War Ragnarok Digital Soundtrack
- Dark Horse Digital Mini Art book
- Avatar Set
- PS4 Theme
Preorder God of War Ragnarok Collector's Edition
God of War Ragnarok's Collector's Edition doesn't have a price yet, but it will surely sell out quickly whenever it goes live. We imagine it's pretty pricey, too. The Collector's Edition starts with the ornate box everything comes in. The box is a replica of the Knowledge Keeper's Shrine, which appeared in God of War.
The Collector's Edition comes with a digital copy of Ragnarok that will play both the PS5 and PS4 versions. It's a bit of a bummer that it doesn't include a physical disc, especially since the CE has a steelbook case with the Bear and the Wolf emblazoned on the front. Here's everything you get exclusively with God of War Ragnarok's Collector's Edition:
- 16" Mjolnir Hammer Replica
- 2" Vanir Twins Carvings
- Dwarven Dice Set
- Steelbook case
You also get all of the Digital Deluxe Edition goodies:
- Kratos Darkdale Armor
- Atreus Darkdale Attire
- Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos
- Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe
- God of War Ragnarok Digital Soundtrack
- Dark Horse Digital Mini Art book
- Avatar Set
- PS4 Theme
Preorder God of War Jotnar Edition
For the ultimate God of War fans, meet the Jotnar Edition. It comes with nearly everything from the Collector's Edition as well as additional bonuses. We don't know the price yet, but it'll surely cost quite a bit more than the Collector's Edition. In short, it's going to be expensive. Here are the exclusive items you get with the Jotnar Edition:
- 7-inch vinyl with two tracks by Bear McCreary
- The Falcon, Bear, and Wolf Pin Set
- The Legendary Draupnir Ring in a red cloth bag
- Brok's Dice Set (instead of the Dwarven Dice Set from the CE)
- Yggdrasil Cloth Map
You also get the 16-inch Mjolnir Replica, 2-inch Vanir Twins Carvings, steelbook case, a digital code of the game for PS5 and PS4, and the following digital items:
- Kratos Darkdale Armor
- Atreus Darkdale Attire
- Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos
- Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe
- God of War Ragnarok Digital Soundtrack
- Dark Horse Digital Mini Art book
- Avatar Set
- PS4 Theme
God of War Ragnarok takes place after the original, with players stepping back into the shoes of Kratos. His son, Atreus, is a bit older for this installment, and his role in the narrative is arguably more important than ever. The duo is on a mission to learn more about the prophecy of Loki, trekking across the Nine Realms and facing off against Norse gods in the process.
If you're interested in the Collector's Edition, check out the unboxing video below. And if you want to learn more about the upcoming sequel ahead of its November 9 launch, check out our roundup of everything we know about God of War Ragnarok.
