God Of War Ragnarok: Mystical Heirloom And Troll Locations
This mysterious relic has a unique mechanic, and we'll tell you what it is and where to use it.
With so many relics to choose from in God of War Ragnarok, you may accidentally overlook one particularly unique one: the Mystical Heirloom. This strange heirloom merely states that it "awakens something dormant, deep down inside of the bearer." If you're confused, don't worry--we'll tell you where to find the Mystical Heirloom, where and how to use it, and why you should.
Consider this guide to contain spoilers for late- and post-game content.
Where to find the Mystical Heirloom and what it's used for
The Mystical Heirloom can be found just southwest of Tyr's temple in Midgard. You'll need to use your Draupnir Spear on a wall of ice here to open up an area containing the relic.
The Mystical Heirloom is used to wake up stone creatures, four of which are trolls located throughout the nine realms who will drop the necessary materials to craft the Steinbjorn armor set, an exceptionally powerful set for those who prioritize defense over anything else.
To use the Mystical Heirloom, equip the relic in the weapons menu, then press L1+X to activate it. If you're near a stone creature, you'll awaken them and engage in a boss fight. Read on to find out where to find the four stone trolls you'll need to defeat to craft the Steinbjorn armor set.
Stone troll locations
Here are the locations of all four trolls you'll have to awaken and take down to earn the materials necessary for crafting the Steinbjorn armor set. Keep in mind that one location features two trolls, so there are only three spots to visit to wrap this up.
Midgard - The Derelict Outpost
Boss: Blodugr Steinn
Alfheim - The Forbidden Sands
Boss: Bjarg Stormr
Vanaheim - Naotun's Garden
Bosses: Golrab of the Ashes, Golrab of the Frost
With all of the trolls taken down, head to a forge and have one of your blacksmith companions help you craft the Steinbjorn armor set, which will grant you quite a lot of defense and some solid passive stats that aid you in health regeneration and more. Find more God of War Ragnarok guides here on GameSpot.
