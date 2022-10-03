God Of War: Ragnarok Leak Reveals Possible Playtime

A new leak revealed a possible approximate playtime for God of War: Ragnarok that indicates the game could include more side quests than its predecessor.

According to a report from Insider Gaming, God of War: Ragnarok will take approximately 40 hours to complete. To be clear, this includes side quests. A straight shot through the main story will take around 20 hours. The report also claims that around three and a half hours of the main story's total runtime is made up of cutscenes. As for the 20 hours devoted to side quests, only one hour will be cutscenes.

The report does not state where the outlet obtained this information or upon what, if any, playtesting data it is based. It does state that these numbers are just an estimate and that multiple factors will influence the final hour count. Comparing the leaked numbers to the previous game's player-aggregated data on How Long To Beat indicates that Ragnarok's main story is around the same length as its 2018 predecessor. However, the proposed playtime of 40 hours is around seven and half hours longer than the overall average playtime listed by How Long To Beat, meaning Ragnarok could include more side quest content than the last game.

In other God of War: Ragnarok news, the highly anticipated sequel received a new story trailer and a limited edition controller at the last State of Play.