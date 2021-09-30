God Of War: Ragnarok - Kratos Actor Christopher Judge Says He Is The Reason The Game Was Delayed

Christopher Judge, who plays Kratos in Sony's God of War series, has said the reason God of War: Ragnarok was delayed to 2022 was because of an injury that he sustained in 2019.

"I need to be forthcoming. This has been approved by no one. To the beloved fandom, Ragnarok was delayed because of me. August 2019, I couldn't walk," Judge said. "Had to have back surgery, both hips replaced, and knee surgery. They waited for me to rehab."

Judge said he received unconditional support during his recovery.

"No threats, no, 'Who do you think you are?' Nothing but love and support. And [Sony Santa Monica] has never said a word about the delay, and what caused it. Studios are assholes, but this company from top to bottom, should give us hope," Judge added.

Judge went on to reveal that he planned to quit the God of War series when Cory Barlog--who directed the 2018 game--told Judge that he would not return to direct the sequel. Judge came around after Barlog sung the praises of the new director, Eric Williams, who is a "motherfu**ing beast," Judge said.

Barlog responded to Judge's tweets with an animated GIF from The Lord of the Rings. He said he would "walk through a thousand fires with you, my friend."

Ragnarok launches in 2022 for PS4 and PS5. For more, check out GameSpot's roundup of everything we know about God of War Ragnarok.