God Of War: Ragnarok Is Not Delayed To 2023, Producer Says, Amid Rumors About News Coming Today

New details about Ragnarok may be released today.

By on

Comments

God of War: Ragnarok has not been delayed to 2023, producer Cory Barlog has stressed, amid rumors that new information about the long-awaited PS4 and PS5 game could come today, June 30.

Responding to someone on Twitter, Barlog confirmed that Ragnarok has not been delayed. Someone else bluntly said to Barlog on June 29, "the reveal is tomorrow," to which Barlog replied, "no."

Click To Unmute
  1. 20 Best PC Games to Play This Year
  2. PlayStation Plus Games Revealed Alongside New Gaming Tech From Sony
  3. STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE Release Date Trailer
  4. TombStar - Launch Trailer (Coming July 20)
  5. MARIO + RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE: Team Trailer
  6. STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE Mission Report: #1 Main Characters and Combat
  7. Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC Video Review
  8. Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course First 10 Minutes of Gameplay
  9. Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course The Gauntlet Full Run Gameplay
  10. Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher - 1st Trailer
  11. MARIO + RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE: Game Introduction Trailer
  12. Steam Deck Might Finally Be Getting Easier To Buy | GameSpot News

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: God of War: Ragnarok - Everything We Know

Reporter Tom Henderson said a Ragnarok news event may have been delayed. However, information about Ragnarok will be announced today, June 30, Henderson said, adding that the news may not come from an official source.

Barlog and others on the Ragnarok team have faced many questions online from fans regarding Ragnarok. Alanah Pearce, a writer at Sony Santa Monica, said on Twitter, "Screaming at people over video game release dates doesn't accomplish anything at all."

She added: "Even if harassing people did cause them to give you a date (never), you also gain nothing at all by finding out before a team is ready to share."

Just this week, Barlog urged fans to "please, be patient" for news about Ragnarok. "If it were up to me, I would share all the information when I know about it. But it is not up to me," he said. "So please, be patient. I promise things will be shared at the earliest possible moment they can be."

According to a report, Ragnarok will be released in November, though the same report said the date isn't locked in and could change.

Best PlayStation Exclusives: 20 Picks For PS4 And PS5
See More

For more, check out GameSpot's roundup of everything we know about God of War: Ragnarok, which is the final entry in the God of War Norse saga.

In other news, Sony just recently announced that 2018's God of War moved 971,000 units and made $26.2 million in revenue on PC as of March 2022.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

God of War: Ragnarok
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)