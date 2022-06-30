God Of War: Ragnarok Is Not Delayed To 2023, Producer Says, Amid Rumors About News Coming Today

God of War: Ragnarok has not been delayed to 2023, producer Cory Barlog has stressed, amid rumors that new information about the long-awaited PS4 and PS5 game could come today, June 30.

Responding to someone on Twitter, Barlog confirmed that Ragnarok has not been delayed. Someone else bluntly said to Barlog on June 29, "the reveal is tomorrow," to which Barlog replied, "no."

Reporter Tom Henderson said a Ragnarok news event may have been delayed. However, information about Ragnarok will be announced today, June 30, Henderson said, adding that the news may not come from an official source.

Barlog and others on the Ragnarok team have faced many questions online from fans regarding Ragnarok. Alanah Pearce, a writer at Sony Santa Monica, said on Twitter, "Screaming at people over video game release dates doesn't accomplish anything at all."

She added: "Even if harassing people did cause them to give you a date (never), you also gain nothing at all by finding out before a team is ready to share."

Just this week, Barlog urged fans to "please, be patient" for news about Ragnarok. "If it were up to me, I would share all the information when I know about it. But it is not up to me," he said. "So please, be patient. I promise things will be shared at the earliest possible moment they can be."

According to a report, Ragnarok will be released in November, though the same report said the date isn't locked in and could change.

For more, check out GameSpot's roundup of everything we know about God of War: Ragnarok, which is the final entry in the God of War Norse saga.

In other news, Sony just recently announced that 2018's God of War moved 971,000 units and made $26.2 million in revenue on PC as of March 2022.