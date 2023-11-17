God Of War: Ragnarok Is 50% Off For Black Friday

God of War: Ragnarok is discounted to its lowest price ever for Black Friday 2023. You can grab the Sony Santa Monica hit for only $35 at Best Buy. You may want to snag it quickly, however, as Amazon has already sold out of copies at this price. That said, PS4 owners can still grab Ragnarok for $30 at both Amazon and Best Buy. God of War: Ragnarok is just one of numerous great Black Friday PlayStation deals.

Our God of War Ragnarok review gave the game a 9/10, praising just about everything it has to offer. Whether you’re ripping apart monsters or soaking up a cutscene, the long-awaited sequel more than lives up to expectations.

“Despite being a story about warring gods and the end of the world, the soul of the game is something far more sentimental,” wrote critic Tamoor Hussain. “For every moment of brutality, there is one of genuine and relatable emotion. How they land will vary from person to person, but there were multiple that left me with tears welling up. If nothing else, God of War Ragnarok further cements Sony Santa Monica's narrative team as one of the best in the business.”

God of War: Ragnarok is one of the best PlayStation exclusives in recent years, but it's certainly not the only notable PS5 game deal available now.

Best PS5 exclusive deals