God Of War Ragnarok Goes Gold, As Sony Confirms 8 Other Studios Contributed

God of War Ragnarok has gone gold, developer Santa Monica Studio has announced. This means that work on the game has wrapped up and discs are being sent to manufacturing for mass production.

Cory Barlog, a producer on the title and the director on its predecessor, said on Twitter, "Congratulations to my Sony dev family on this incredible milestone." He added: "I could not be more proud of each and every one of you. You are all brilliant!"

Sony's "gone gold" announcement also contained a graphic that shows Santa Monica Studio was supported by eight other studios for Ragnarok's development. These included PlayStation Studios Creative Arts, Valkyrie Entertainment, Bluepoint Games, Red Hot, Super Alloy, Jetpack Interactive, Super Genius, and Original Force. Exactly what each team's contribution to Ragnarok was is unknown, though Super Alloy worked on motion capture services for the game.

Ragnarok is a sequel to 2018's God of War, picking up the story from where things left off. Once again, players will control Kratos in a story involving the God of War himself and his son, Atreus, as they visit more fantasy realms. It is the second and last game in the God of War Norse saga.

Ragnarok releases in November for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Sony is supporting the game's release with a very nice-looking God of War-themed DualSense controller.

