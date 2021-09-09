God Of War: Ragnarok Gets A New Trailer, Hints Of A Fight With Thor At PlayStation Showcase

After being announced last year with a short teaser that gave us basically no information about the game--and even its official, final title--God of War: Ragnarok was featured during Thursday's PlayStation Showcase event with a new trailer. The new look at the game showed Kratos and Atreus venturing through the frozen lands of Fimbulwinter, the deadly winter ahead of the end of the world. It sounds like their goal is to find the Norse god Tyr.

The trailer also showed a whole bunch of returning characters from 2018's God of War, as well as some new threats--including Thor, the god of Thunder, who looks like he'll stand as an antagonist to Kratos and Atreus. There's also the interpersonal relationship between Kratos and Atreus, who's hoping to find out more about his identity as Loki following the events of God of War.

God of War: Ragnarok will be releasing on both PS4 and PS5. Originally planned for a 2021 release, the game is now arriving in 2022, just like Horizon: Forbidden West.